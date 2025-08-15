READY FOR IT: East Lansing record store planning for Taylor Swift's upcoming album release

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing's Flat, Black, and Circular record store is preparing for another wave of "Swifties" as Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl," set to release on October 3rd.

The record store owner says Taylor Swift's albums consistently sell well at his shop.

Swift has joined the ranks of classic artists whose records "will always sell" according to the store owner.

Fans were already excited about the announcement, with one calling it "a great birthday gift."

"I was pretty excited," said Jamie Turner, a Swift fan. "Yesterday was actually my birthday, so I was like, 'What a great birthday gift.'"

When it comes to selling Swift's albums, it's a real "Love Story" for record stores like Flat Black and Circular in East Lansing.

"Swifties are awesome," said Jon Howard, owner of Flat Black and Circular. "I can carry five to 10 of her titles, and I know they'll all sell."

Howard tells me they've had their fair share of interactions with Taylor's fans every time there's been a new release.

"They write in all the time for requests, and when there was a Record Store Day one, they were all together waiting outside," Howard said.

That demand means they have to stay on top of their stock, but Howard says, fortunately, it hasn't been a problem.

"Her label or management company, whoever's in charge of it, is really good at keeping her stuff in print. Both the CDs and vinyl, and there's also cassette versions of a few albums, also," Howard said.

Flat Black and Circular sells albums from a variety of artists, and Howard says Taylor is one he doesn't expect to go "Out of Style."

"You know, you have your usual Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac and all of that, and that's stuff that will always sell for us on vinyl. And she's kind of joined the ranks of that," Howard said.

When it comes to the new album, Howard says they're waiting to see exactly how many versions and special editions there are before they place the orders, but they're expecting another wave of Swifties once the album is released on October 3.

