Railroad repairs will close part of Harrison Road

Road Closed Sign
file photo
Road Closed Sign
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 15:57:05-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Parts of Harrison Road will close starting Oct. 17 through Oct. 29 due to railroad repairs.

The Canadian National Railway Company will be repairing the railroad crossing on Harrison Road, between Trowbridge Road and Service Drive.

Both northbound and southbound Harrison Road will be closed to through traffic.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

