Railroad repairs will close part of Harrison Road

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Parts of Harrison Road will close starting Oct. 17 through Oct. 29 due to railroad repairs.

The Canadian National Railway Company will be repairing the railroad crossing on Harrison Road, between Trowbridge Road and Service Drive.

Both northbound and southbound Harrison Road will be closed to through traffic.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook