Race Zach The Leprechaun at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment on St. Patrick's Day

Video shows the race track at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment preparing for the Race the Leprechaun event this Sunday.

Zach, the general manager at High Caliber, is the famous Leprechaun.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos. If you’re looking for a pot of gold this Sunday, a little leprechaun at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment may be able to help you!

“He will be all throughout the facility during the day. You can catch him, you can take a photo with him, make him sweat out on the go-kart track, win your own races if you beat him, all that good stuff.”

The family-friendly establishment is having their second annual Race the Leprechaun event on St. Patrick's Day.

“We'll get people in their carts, give them a quick safety brief. Ideally for St. Patrick’s Day, we turn both of the tracks green.”

Zach, who is the general manager at High Caliber, is also known as the leprechaun. He will be racing against kids ages 5-7 separately every half hour in the mini go-karts.

“He’s kind of uncontrollable at times. He might start in the back, he might start in the front, and he might start in the middle.”

While you’re waiting to race, you can check out the rage room, axe throwing zone, and even the foot-bowling!

“We have the Sunday funday family package that day. Three guests can come in, it’ll be three races, and a large pizza for, I want to say 75 dollars. We also have unlimited arcade play for up to an hour for 25 dollars, no redemption there.”

I had a chance to test out the track myself, and I have to say, I’d be up for the challenge!

“If you don’t catch your leprechaun on the track, you can also snap a photo with him on the facility, tag us on Instagram, and you’ll be entered to win a three-race pack giveaway.”

You’ll have a chance at a free race at the top of every hour starting at 1 PM. You can purchase a race ahead of time online or head to the Meridian Mall in person! I’m Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

