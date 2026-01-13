President Trump says no more payments to sanctuary cities starting February 1

EAST LANSING, Mich — While speaking in Detroit on Tuesday, President Trump said his administration will no longer be sending payments to sanctuary cities starting on February 1.

"Starting February 1, we're not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens and it breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come with it," Trump said. "So we're not making any payments to anyone who supports sanctuary cities."

East Lansing is one of the sanctuary cities listed by the Department of Justice.

Over the summer, I told you about the possible impacts of East Lansing standing by its status despite being recognized by the Trump Administration.

I found that the city received a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Justice for public safety enhancements in 2024, according to city financial documents. That's one example of the sort of funding that could no longer be available in the future.

City staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment. City officials like council member Mark Meadows previously shared their support for East Lansing's sanctuary city status.

