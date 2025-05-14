Preparing to serve during police week: An East Lansing police officer tells me how

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing Police Officer Konnor Iott starts each day with enthusiasm for the job he's dreamed of since childhood.



"I love coming to work every day. It's something new, riding around, meeting new people," Iott said.

His passion stems from a simple motivation that drives his daily work.

"Helping people and making their day a little better," Iott said.

But law enforcement comes with inherent dangers that officers like Iott acknowledge.

"Some paid the ultimate sacrifice," Iott said.

Among those who made that sacrifice was East Lansing Police Department Officer James S. Johnson, the department's only officer killed in the line of duty. Johnson, who was fatally shot in 1984, is now one of several officers across Michigan being honored during Police Week.

"It's an emotional week to remember our fallen brothers and sisters and why we took this job, and for most, it's an up and down roller coaster," said Scott Taylor.

Taylor serves as the lead peer for Frontline Strong Together, a state-funded mental health support resource for first responders and their families. He emphasizes the importance of self-care during emotionally challenging periods like Police Week.

"Keep in mind this is a good week to think about self-care, proper nutrition, think about limiting your caffeine and alcohol intake, think about getting some exercise," Taylor said.

For Iott, coping involves utilizing resources provided by the East Lansing Police Department while staying connected to his purpose.

"I like to show up and figure out how to solve their problem and make their life a little bit better and bring a smile to their face," Iott said.

Mental health support services for first responders, like Frontline Strong Together, are listed here. Frontline offers more than just crisis line support but resources for police, EMS, fire, dispatch and corrections officers. If you are in need, don't hesitate to reach out.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

