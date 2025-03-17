Police searching for a suspect in Speedway shooting in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at a Speedway on the corner of Lake Lansing Rd. and Abbot Rd. in East Lansing.

According to police, they found evidence of a shooting on the scene, but the suspect and victim were nowhere to be found.

ELPD says the victim later arrived at a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

Police will provide an update on Tuesday, continue to follow FOX47 news for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook