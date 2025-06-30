Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police search for missing East Lansing teen

East Lansing Police
Posted

EAST LANSING, Mich — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from East Lansing.

Laniya Riley, 14, was last seen on Saturday, June 28.

Police believe she is in the Lansing or East Lansing area, where her friends live.

Anyone with information about Riley's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.

