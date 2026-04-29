Police arrest man accused of running a meth lab inside a Michigan State University building

A 31-year-old man is in jail tonight after police say he operated a meth lab inside a Michigan State University building.

Police arrested Xin Tong after officers found him inside Wells Hall on Sunday. Prosecutors charged Tong with operating a meth lab and malicious destruction of a building.

Investigators say Tong had several chemicals with him, including acid and butane, which can be legally bought in stores or online. Police say the chemicals caused more than $20,000 in property damage to the building.

Tong was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon and is currently being held at the Ingham County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.

Wells Hall has been closed since Monday and will remain closed through at least Friday. Officials are checking the building to ensure it is safe for people to return.

Police say they will continue to update the community as the investigation moves forward.

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