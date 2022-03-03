Playa Bowls restaurant to open in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's first Playa Bowls restaurant is making the downtown area of East Lansing its home.

The New Jersey-based chain has over 100 locations and specializes in fruit bowls and smoothies.

The new location will be located at 225 E. Grand River Avenue. It will give you healthy options for breakfast, lunch, and even a snack. Things like acai, oatmeal bowls, iced coffees, smoothies, and pressed juices will all be on the menu.

Franchisee Diana Spencer is from New Jersey and once lived near a Playa Bowls location. She says it has been a passion of hers to open her own business. And after transitioning out of her career as a reporter, she wanted to bring something to the community that everyone would love.

"Playa Bowls came to mind. I love their vision. I love that it's healthy. There's no added sugar. They always focus on putting the highest ingredients in the bowls and the smoothies. So that's really important to me," Spencer said. "I felt like there really weren't many options for a healthy quick-serve type restaurant and having that really delicious acai bowls or pitaya bowls. We have multiple bases by the way, not just acai bowls. But I wanted to bring it to East Lansing for specifically the college kids because I know they would love it."

They will have a set menu but if you want to add things like almond butter, peanut butter, or Nutella you can. Spencer says it will give you a dessert fix but it's still healthy.

Everything will be served fresh. Even the acai is fresh from Brazil.

The restaurant plans to open by the end of May. They are also hiring year-round so if you're looking for a job click here.

