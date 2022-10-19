Plans to improve East Lansing's Valley Court Park are underway

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Valley Court Park could soon be in line for some major upgrades. This is all because of a $1 million grant East Lansing received to address negative COVID-19 economic impacts.

"We put together a concept plan that included a number of concepts such as you know, placemaking, amenities, like sidewalks and pedestrian scale lighting," said East Lansing Planning, Building and Development Director Thomas Fehrenbach. "There's some restrooms in the facility, some green infrastructure, and the rehabilitation of a historic building down in the Valley Court Park area."

In order for this plan to turn into a reality, it will have to go through several boards, commissions and, ultimately, the City Council for approval.

"Along that way, we have also provided some additional opportunities for the public to give us some feedback," Fehrenbach said. "We have a website set up cityofeastlansing.com/pavilion, and a portal there where folks can find an email to the team, send us feedback that way."

If the final plan is approved, the hopes are for this project to be on the ground by summer 2024.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook