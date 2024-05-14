Plans to create a safer main intersection in Williamston are in the works

Video shows Williamston City Council meeting on Monday.

City Manager John Hanifan gave an update on plans to create a safer Grand River Ave. and Putnam St. intersection for pedestrians.

Hanifan says they'll be working on concept sketches over the next couple months.

The intersection of Grand River Avenue and Putnam Street remains a focus in Williamston.

City leaders know they want a change, but it's been a process.

"That's our aiming point, get a good concept now," said Williamston City Manager John Hanifan.

"So really, the goal is to add turn lanes on North and South Putnam without taking parking away or taking anymore than a spot," said Hanifan.

"I don't know that it's anything we're ready to share, I guess they're not scaled out yet."

We've told you previously about the Williamston Road Diet, a plan that would reduce the intersection from four lanes to three, adding a turn lane and bike lanes.

The goal was to create a safer intersection for pedestrians in the town, but the motion was rescinded during an April 8th City Council meeting.

"One of the main concerns was losing parking on South Putnam, and the other thing was frankly too long of a solution for an issue that was really more focused at the four corners," Hanifan explained.

Hanifan says the cost for getting turn lanes is still up in the air, but will be born by MDOT, when they upgrade the signals in the near future.

"We do know it's a whole heck of a lot cheaper than doing a road diet from Zimmer all the way to the East side of town."

Hanifan says it'll be a couple of months before the concepts are finalized and presented, stay tuned to Fox 47 for more on this story.

