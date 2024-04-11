Planning a fire, or barbecue this weekend? Keep these safety tips in mind

A mild winter and little rain to begin spring in our neighborhoods has brought on dry conditions, and increased fire risks.

If you're planning a fire or barbecue this weekend, there are some tips that officials want you to keep in mind.

Video shows one official in our neighborhoods detailing some fire tips for our neighbors to be aware of.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. With the dry weather we've seen here in our neighborhoods, there's a high risk for fire. And officials ask that our neighbors keep that risk in mind.

"We didn't have the typical Michigan weather," Deputy Chief Don Drent said.

Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority Deputy Chief Don Drent says a mild winter and little rain as we moved into spring in our neighborhoods has caused dryer conditions and the increased fire risk.

"Even though we've had rain the last couple of weeks, the overall conditions and vegetation out there are really dry," Drent said.

Drent says before you even start a fire or burn brush, make sure your local department allows it, and get a burn permit if applicable.

"And if you're having that fire, make sure you have a means to contain it with a fire hose or water hose to ensure that it doesn't get away from you," Drent said.

If a fire does get out of control, Drent says call 9-1-1 immediately, and get yourself and others a safe distance away.

"Make sure you can get any of your immediate belongings away," he said. "Account for other people and get them as far back as possible while you wait for emergency services. It's hard to predict because of wind conditions, how dry the area is. But you want to make sure you get at least 25 to 30 feet away."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook