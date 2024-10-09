Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons held a preseason game at MSU's Breslin Center.

This marks the third time an NBA game has been hosted at the Breslin Center, and the first since 2018.

Local fans found it unique and convenient to watch an NBA game on their campus without having to drive to Detroit.

Video shows fans sharing their thoughts outside of the arena on Tuesday night.

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Normally, if you'd like to watch the Pistons in person, you'd have to make the trek down to Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit. But, Tuesday, fans here in our neighborhoods were able to watch the Pistons take on the Suns in a preseason game right here at the Breslin Center.

"Yeah it's very cool," Noah Hack said.

The home of an iconic college basketball team, MSU's Breslin Center playing host to an NBA game for the third time in its history, and the first time since 2018...it's an opportunity fans say is unique.​

"It's super cool that they're playing up here conveniently right on campus," Hack said.

"Obviously, being here at state, it's not very often we can go down to Detroit and go see them, so living five minutes away from the basketball center to come see these two teams, it's really cool," Madison Vollmer said.

It also presents a unique opportunity for *Phoenix fans as well. Amadeo Martinez has been a Suns fan since 2015. now in his first year at MSU, it's been hard for him to find opportunities to see his favorite team--until now.

"I grew up not having much money, so I couldn't really afford to see all the games or afford a full-price ticket," Marinez said. "But I've been a Suns fan forever, especially Devin Booker, so just being able to walk half an hour from my dorm to be here, it's awesome."

The Pistons will play Phoenix again on the road this Friday.

