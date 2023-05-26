Pickleball fever hits mid-Michigan, Greater Lansing Pickleball sees explosive growth

LANSING, Mich. — Greater Lansing Pickleball has grown in popularity as more courts have been built throughout the Lansing area.

Sally Hudgins is the Greater Lansing Pickleball ambassador, and with help from coordinators Kathy Rademacher, Gary Beaudoin, Sandy Sweckard and Bernie Peltier, they have helped grow the game. There are now over 20 courts between Towner Road Park, Delta Mills Park and Patriarche Park.

"These people are here every day," Hudgins said. "I would say 10 years ago we had a dozen players now we are closer to 1,500 to 1,800 players in this region."

Hudgins is one of those people that plays and gives lessons every single day. After Hudgins retired from teaching in Lansing Public School District, she started playing in Florida. She took what she learned there and brought it back to Michigan.

"You meet so many wonderful people at lot of them are retired, but we are meeting more and more younger people," Hudgins said.

It has given people to play the game and fall in love with it.

"It's just fun to play, and you want to keep doing it. I don't why it feel that way, but it just is," Jeff Soergel said.

There is also open play at all of the parks every day for people of all skill levels to play on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"The wonderful thing about pickleball is that is social. During games there is a lot of laughter and happiness," Hudgins said.

You can find more information about Greater Lansing Pickleball on their Facebook page.

