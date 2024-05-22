PAYING RESPECTS: East Lansing neighbors honor fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day weekend

East Lansing neighbors gathered at the Hannah Community Center to pay their respects to fallen service members during a wreath-laying ceremony.

Officials say the ceremony serves as a reminder of the sacrifices men and women in the armed forces make.

Video shows portions of the ceremony and one official's perspective on the yearly ceremony.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Across our neighborhoods, people will recognize Memorial Day and honor those lives lost defending our country. Wednesday, the city held a wreath-laying ceremony here at the Hannah Community Center.

"It's a reminder that freedom is not free," Scott E. House said.

Neighbors gathering at the East Lansing Veterans Monument to reflect at a spot that honors the ultimate sacrifice.

"There's a memorial that honors Lt. Skinner, who was a Medal of Honor recipient who grew up in East Lansing," House said. "He was a Marine Corps reserve officer who passed in the Korean War."

Today, leaders say seeing the community gather to honor the fallen each year speaks volumes.

"The community commitment and the continued investment is just heartwarming, and it's greatly appreciated," Brooks said. "The service and sacrifice of our service members matter, specifically to East Lansing and the residents."

A message they'll carry through the weekend.

"We want to make sure people take a moment to remember those that have fallen that have paid the ultimate price," Brooks said.

