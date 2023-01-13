Watch Now
Parts of Merritt Road and Haslett Road closed for sewer construction

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 13, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — According to the East Lansing Department of Public Works, beginning Monday, Jan. 16, several roads along the Merritt Road will be closed due to construction on the Merritt Road sewer project.

Merritt Road between Haslett Road and East Lansing Drive will be closed to through traffic. Haslett Road between Park Lake Road and Deerpath Lane will be reduced to one lane.

The road closures are expected to be in place for approximately one week. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detours.

For more information, visit the East Lansing Department of Public Works website.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

