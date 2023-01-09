Parts of Hagadorn Road will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday for tree removal

ALAIDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to the Ingham County Road Department, Hagadorn Road between Walloughby Road and Sandhill Road will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, for tree work.

The road will only be passable for emergency vehicles and school buses, not through traffic.

Tree removal is expected to start at 8 a.m. on Jan. 10 and end at 3 p.m. on Jan. 11.

For more information, visit the Ingham County Roads Department website.

