Parents could receive financial assistance through expanding Rx Kids program

EAST LANSING, Mich — Parents across Michigan could receive financial assistance through a program that provides $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 monthly payments after childbirth.



The Rx Kids program currently operates in 11 communities across Michigan, offering financial support to mothers.

New state budget funding will allow the program to expand to dozens more communities.

The program aims to reduce financial hardship for families with newborns by providing $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 monthly for six months after birth.

I visited McCormick Park in Williamston, where local parents shared how such assistance could impact their families.

"I come a lot, because I like to get out," said Elise Huhta, a Williamston mother of four who enjoys the free recreation at McCormick Park.

But looking around my neighborhood, it's clear that raising children comes with significant expenses.

"There's definitely a lot of money that goes into raising children," Huhta said.

From pharmacy visits for a stuffy nose to finding a bigger home, the costs add up quickly.

In other parts of Michigan, the Rx Kids program is offering financial assistance to help ease this burden.

"We know that growing up in hardship is really hard for kids," said Dr. Mona Hanna, founder and director of Rx Kids.

The program allows eligible mothers in participating areas to receive $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 per month for six months after their baby is born.

Thanks to new funding allocated in the state budget approved this month, the program is looking to expand.

"The investment from the state is going to allow us to get to dozens of more communities," Dr. Hanna said.

While specific details weren't available on which communities could see the program next, Dr. Hanna expressed optimism about the program's future reach.

"I'm hoping that, with our continued success and our momentum, that not too far away we'll be able to do this for every baby in Michigan," she said.

Back in Williamston, Huhta believes such assistance would help with child-related expenses.

"It would definitely give extra money for things that only the child needs. Stuff that I wouldn't normally buy because we're buying other things," Huhta said.

