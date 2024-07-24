ONE PRIDE: Webberville Corn Maze honors Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell after historic season

While the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2024 season, their hype train has already returned to our neighborhoods.

Webberville's Choice Farm Market's annual Corn Maze features Dan Campbell with a lion's mane and messages of "One Pride" and "Go Lions."

Video shows aerial shots of this year's maze, which will open in September.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As we get closer to the start of the NFL regular season, Lions fever is back in our neighborhoods. A corn maze here in Webberville has been carved out to honor the team.

"It was the end of last season," Dan Benjamin said. Benjamin and his mother Loretta are both Lions fans themselves.

"We kind of started to think, like, what do the people want," he said. "What do the people want to see?"

After last season's NFC North Championship and run to the NFC Championship game, they decided to honor the Lions, and Head Coach Dan Campbell, with their yearly corn maze design.

"We wanted to use the 'One Pride', we wanted to use 'Go Lions,'" Benjamin said. "It was actually my Mom who decided Dan Campbell's face should be inside of a lion's mane which I think is a really cool idea and something we hadn't seen before."

Dan tells me shortly after the Lions' season ended, they designed the maze themselves but worked with a larger company to tweak it and carve it out of the cornfield last week. Soon after, a picture of the maze was posted to social media, and the Lions' social media pages shared it late last week, Dan says they saw lots of recognition from the community.

"We had a lot of people reach out to us over social media, via text message, like 'Hey, I think that's your store. I think that's your maze,'" he said. "And that's just really cool. A lot of hard work and a lot of dollars and cents that went into it obviously, so it's really cool that we're getting some recognition for it for sure."

Dan says Choice Farm Market is excited to open their corn maze this fall after the response, and our neighbors can see the maze for themselves starting on September 28th—just a few weeks into what the Lions hope will be a championship season.

