One North Kitchen and Bar's East Lansing location opens its doors in former Reno's East building

Longtime East Lansing bar Reno's East closed its doors in June of last year and sold the building to One North Kitchen and Bar.

One North opened the new location this week after months of renovations.

Video shows an inside look at the new space.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter, Colin Jankowski. We told you back in June that East Lansing sports bar Reno's East was closing its doors and being sold to One North Kitchen and Bar. Now, the doors are open after months of renovations, and I caught up with operating partner Jason Hoffman to take a look at the new space.

"This is a prime spot that we knew we could really capitalize," Hoffman said.

Just a short drive from campus, One North Kitchen and Bar opened its East Lansing location this week. But things may look a lot different to neighbors coming in to grab a bite or a drink at the old Reno's East Location.

"We added a main dining room to the center of the restaurant and put in 14 booths," Hoffman said. "That way, people can come in and have a nice intimate dinner, or a family can just sit and communicate with each other."

But while the space has been changed in some ways, One North did keep some features of Reno's East's three decades in the space, like windows with Spartan helmets.

Hoffman says that they tried to preserve the space's spartan connections. From hosting the Spartan coaches shows each week to a new private "coaches corner."

"We've got Michigan State lights, we've got curtains and blinds that come down that are Michigan State themed, a TV that's Bluetooth enabled for any sort of presentations, and we hope that some of the Michigan State coaches would love to come and visit," Hoffman said.

Jason says they'll waste no time moving the coaches' show back into the space, starting with Women's Basketball coach Robyn Fralick's show on Monday afternoon.

