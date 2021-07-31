One man shot in East Lansing overnight

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place overnight near Pinball Pete's in downtown East Lansing.

The shooting occurred at around 2:40 a.m. following an argument between two men where a firearm was produced.

The man who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All people involved have been identified and the firearm used in the altercation has been recovered by ELPD.

The ELPD states that there is no risk to the public at this time. However, this is an open and active investigation and if you have any information on the case, please contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook