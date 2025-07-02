One man dead after car crash on Perry Rd. northwest of Williamston

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich — A man is dead after a car accident on Perry Road northwest of Williamston.

According to Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies, Brandon Teal, a 28-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, crashed into a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old from Breckenridge, Michigan.

Deputies say the accident happened when Teal attempted a westbound turn onto Haslett Rd. from northbound Perry Rd.

Teal died at the scene as a result of his injuries, and his family has been notified, according to deputies.

The two occupants of the other vehicle, a 27-year-old from Breckenridge, Michigan, and a 41-year-old from Owosso, Michigan, were uninjured.

Deputies say that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.

Anyone with information relevant to this crash is encouraged to contact, Deputy Stalzer at (517)-676-8444 ext. 1939.

