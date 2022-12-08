Okemos Road closes Thursday, Friday following water main break Wednesday evening

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, northbound Okemos Road from Mount Hope Road to Hamilton Road will be closed for 3-6 hours for water main repairs.

The road will be reopened in the evening after the work has been completed.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Meridian Township will be replacing the concrete on the Southeast corner of Hamilton Road and Okemos Road.

Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Northbound Okemos Road will be open, but drivers are advised to take safety precautions while driving through this construction zone.

For more information, visit the Meridian Township website.

