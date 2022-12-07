Okemos Road closed due to water main break

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to the Ingham County Road Department, on Wednesday, Dec.7, Okemos Road between Mt Hope Road and Hamilton Road will be closed until further notice.

This road closure is due to a water main break.

For more information on road closures, visit the Ingham County Road Department's webpage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook