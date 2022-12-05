Okemos Road Bridge project to close part of Okemos Road Tuesday, Dec. 6

EAST LANSING, Mich. — According to the Ingham County Road Department, starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, northbound Okemos Road will be closed at the intersection of Okemos Road and Mt. Hope Road. This will be a hard closure and will not be passible.

The closure is due to the 140-foot-long bridge beams that will be unloaded and placed on the new Okemos Road Bridge abutments over the Cedar River.

The closure is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Meridian Township project website.

