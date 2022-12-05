Okemos Road Bridge project to close part of Okemos Road Tuesday, Dec. 6

EAST LANSING, Mich. — According to the Ingham County Road Department, starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, northbound Okemos Road will be closed at the intersection of Okemos Road and Mt. Hope Road. This will be a hard closure and will not be passible.
The closure is due to the 140-foot-long bridge beams that will be unloaded and placed on the new Okemos Road Bridge abutments over the Cedar River.
The closure is expected to last between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information, you can visit the Meridian Township project website.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.