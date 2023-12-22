Okemos ranked as best place to live in Michigan

Okemos was recently ranked the best place to live in Michigan by Niche.com.

The site took multiple factors into account, such as education and cost of living.

Video shows one longtime Okemos business owner sharing his thoughts on what makes Okemos great.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The best place to live in Michigan is right here in our Neighborhood. I'm your neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski here in Okemos, which was ranked the best place to live in the state by Niche.com, which considers factors like cost of living, education, and housing.

One business owner here in town says he's not surprised.

"It's a wonderful place," Gary Durow said.

Gary Durow has lived in the area for 50 years, and says the people make the community so special.

I'm not surprised that it was picked number one because of how nice the people are," Durow said. "And they've been here most of their lives like most of my life."

