Okemos High School's possible threat cleared by Meridian Township Police

Superintendent John Hood says investigators deemed there was no credible threat
OKEMOS, Mich — Okemos High School evacuated the school on Monday afternoon after receiving a possible threat, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Students were evacuated to the stadium while the Meridian Township Police investigated the incident.

In a letter released to the community, Okemos Public Schools Superintendent John J. Hood said that an investigation by law enforcement deemed there was no credible active threat.

Students were allowed to reenter the school to collect their belongings and were dismissed at their normal time.

Superintendent Hood says all after-school activities will continue as scheduled.

Hood also cited that all students and staff are safe.

