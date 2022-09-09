Okemos football coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor's football journey from playing to coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Coaching was never the goal, making an impact was. It was something Efe Scott-Emapkour was seeking. A three-sport athlete at East Lansing, tearing it up on the football field became his calling card. He then went on to play at Ball State.

"He was the quiet guy that was just a worker. As he got older and stopped playing, I think he figured that 'hey, I got something more to give,'" Okemos High School football assistant coach Javier Lara said.

"Having a bright young person on the staff, who just so happened to be a college football player, is always a positive thing, and he did a very good job here," East Lansing High School head coach Bill Feraco said.

Coaching became his thing, his way of keeping the football itch. After four years as an assistant at East Lansing, Scott-Emapkour has taken on a new role as head coach at Okemos High School.

"It's pretty surreal even on gameday, I just sometimes take a step back and observe an area and just look at what's going on," Scott-Emapkour said.

His challenge is to revitalize a program that hasn’t won a game in two years.

"I know there's a lot of people going through worse situations, not just in football, but there's a lot worse going on than a football team that hasn't won a game in a while," Scott-Emapkour said.

It's a challenge that excites him.

