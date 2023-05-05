Okemos and Mason girls soccer are competing for a cause

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Compete For a Cause is back following the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year, Okemos High School and Mason High School girls soccer will be competing.

Kevin Gunns started the nonprofit after his wife's cancer diagnosis and seeing members of the community lose children to pediatric cancer.

"We really want to help the local families in this area that again are dealing with the mental anguish of dealing with a cancer diagnosis for their kids and want to help as much as we can with the financial hardships that come with it as well," Gunns said.

Kate Farnum is a senior at Okemos and will be competing in honor of her older sister Adeline lost her battle with pediatric cancer.

"My family and I always came to this game. It's always meant a ton to us. We would always put her name up on the ribbons," Farnum said. "A couple years ago when Mason was playing Okemos up at Mason, one of the Mason players who was Adeline's best friend wore the jersey, so I thought was really special, but the fact that I'm gonna be able such a big part of this and to go out there and wear her name just means a ton."

And off the field, Farnum carries a piece of her sister with her knowing she will be helping other families in need.

"It's something that's a part of me, and it's just something I'm with being able to be a part of this cause and a part of this set up that's raising money for families that have children that are struggling and battling pediatric cancer. I know first hand what that's like for a family, and the support you need emotionally and financially," said Farnum.

Compete for a cause raises money for St. Baldrick's Foundation Childhood Cancer Research Charity and the Michigan State University oncology clinic. They also keep in touch with other area hospitals and their social workers.

"What we've done in the last five years is develop relationships with not only the MSU Pediatric Oncology Department, but the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and even the children's hospital at U of M, and their social workers will contact us. The social workers will give us a a brief description of what the might need the funds for," said Gunns.

This match will be the first for the girls soccer program, and the return of Compete For a Cause since the COVID-19 pandemic. At the event, seven families are being honored that have children who were or are being treated for pediatric cancer.

