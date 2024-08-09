Nottingham Nature Nook presented check for 3-Degree Guarantee partnership

EAST LANSING, Mich — Nottingham Nature Nook in East Lansing was Fox 47's 3-Degree Guarantee Partner for the month of July.

The non-profit is an animal rehabilitation center that accepts injured wildlife and nurtures them until they are ready to return to the wild.

Nottingham Nature Nook Founder Cheryl Connell-Marsh says the funds from the partnership will be used to further their mission of caring for mid-Michigan wildlife, as well as funding opportunities to turn the property into an area for the public to reflect in nature.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about Nottingham's mission.

