NOTES FROM YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Wrapping up a busy week in East Lansing

Election week was a busy one in East Lansing.

From a ballot proposal being passed by neighbors to a new director for the Department of Public Works, there are some stories you may have missed this week.

As we wind down what's been a busy election week across our neighborhoods, let's take a look at some of the top stories from right here in East Lansing that you may have missed.

Voters pass Proposal 1

First, voters here in the neighborhood passed a hotly contested ballot proposal to amend the city's charter.

The amendment states that the City cannot restrict who homeowners decide to allow to live in their homes, as long as they are not paying rent.

Many against the amendment say it would make it harder for the city to enforce housing regulations, while those in favor say it allows homeowners to have long-term, non-rent-paying guests of their choice.

Ron Lacasse named new DPW Director

Ron Lacasse has been named the permanent Director of the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services.

Lacasse had served as the interim director since June, and has been with the city since 1998.

This follows multiple severe rain and flood events in the city, and a continued effort to formulate a Wet Weather Resiliency Plan.

City looking to fill upcoming Transportation Commission Vacancies

The City of East Lansing is searching for neighbors to fill some upcoming vacancies on their Transportation Commission. The two positions will open in January.

The nine-member commission advises the City Council on issues related to effective transportation of both motorized and non-motorized vehicles.

While the city says that applicants for the positions only need to have an interest in transportation issues, they also say a background in the topic is a plus.

A link to the application can be found here.

