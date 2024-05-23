NOTES FROM YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: The latest in East Lansing

The City of East Lansing is partnering with Ingham County and switching to a new system for their emergency alerts.

East Lansing City Council is seeking neighbors for a Charter Review Commission, to review current charter and recommend changes.

Multiple East Lansing offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Some important changes are happening in East Lansing, from new emergency alert systems to city closures. Let's break them down.

New Alert System Partnership with Ingham County

The City of East Lansing is one local municipality partnering with Ingham County to bring emergency alerts through Smart911. The city previously used Nixle to deliver alerts, like severe weather and road closures.

To continue or begin receiving alerts from the city, they say neighbors should sign up for Smart911 now to make sure they don't miss any important information. Alerts will no longer be delivered through Nixle after June 1.

City Council Seeking Neighbors for Charter Review Committee

The East Lansing City Council is seeking neighbors for its Charter Review Committee.

The Committee will review city charter and make recommendations for necessary changes, such as provisions that are no longer operative or are in conflict with state law.

It will be comprised of seven members and staffed by the City Attorney and City Manager, or his designee. Applications will be accepted until June 15. Council members will then appoint members to the committee.

City Offices Closed for Memorial Day

Like many across our neighborhoods, the City of East Lansing offices will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

Those closures include City Hall, 54-B District Court, the Department of Public Works, the Hannah Community Center, and the East Lansing Public Library.

The Hannah Community Center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as well. The library will also be closed on Sunday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook