NOTES FROM YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Baseball star drafted, updates on East Lansing charter review

An Okemos grad and baseball standout was drafted 43rd-overall by the Chicago White Sox.

East Lansing Mayor George Brookover has made his suggestions on who should serve on the City's charter review committee.

The City of East Lansing is seeking designers for their 2025 Art Festival poster.

Okemos Baseball Star Drafted to MLB's White Sox

A Mid-Michigan baseball star will have a chance to play professionally.

Okemos shortstop Caleb Bonemer was selected 43rd-overall to the Chicago White Sox, making him the first player from the greater Lansing area drafted since 2017, and the highest-ever draft pick from the area.

Bonemer will now have to decide if he will sign with the White Sox, or head to the University of Virginia where he previously committed to play at the college level.

East Lansing Charter Review Committee Recommendations

East Lansing Mayor George Brookover has made his recommendations for the members of the City's charter review committee.

In a memo to the city council this month, Brookover named his recommendations for the seven-member committee, as well as suggestions for two alternates for the council to consider. Those recommendations are:

Jonathan Forman Diane Goddeeris Jeffrey Hank Dr. Veronica Wilkerson-Johnson Dr. Ruben Martinez Jill Rhode Pam Weil

Brookover's suggested alternates are Dale Kruithoff and Lynn Richardson.

The Memo was to be discussed at the Council's July 9 meeting, but it was canceled due to inclement weather. The agenda for the Council's July 23 meeting has not yet been published.

East Lansing Seeking Designers for 2025 Art Fest Poster

Artists in our neighborhoods, this one is for you.

The City of East Lansing announced Tuesday that they are seeking graphic designers, artists, and design firms to design the 2025 East Lansing Art Festival poster.

The City says Michigan-based designers are preferred, and those from the tri-county area will be given priority consideration. Applications will close at 5 pm on Sept. 3.

More information on requirements is available on the bid page here.

