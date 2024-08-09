'Nobody stops for safety': East Lansing crosswalk causing concerns for parents

The City of East Lansing recently added two new crosswalks to Coolidge Road between Lake Lansing Road and Saginaw Road.

One parent is concerned for his children's safety, saying that drivers don't slow down for pedestrians, even with flashing warning lights signaling they are trying to cross.

Video shows Fox 47 capturing what the parent described, as well as perspective from the East Lansing Police Department.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One parent in East Lansing reached out to me about this crosswalk on Coolidge Road. When Pedestrians press this button, the lights flash, and cars are supposed to yield to pedestrians. But he says that's not happening.

"I walk around with my kids," Adeeb Hajjaj said.

Adeeb Hajjaj and his kids have tried to enjoy their walks through the neighborhood, riding their bikes up and down Coolidge Road.

"And then my kids tried to, like, push the button," he said.

But Hajjaj says drivers don't slow down for the flashing lights at the crosswalk.

"Nobody stops for safety," Hajjaj said. "Not for my kids, not even, like, the community here."

He says it's been a repeat issue, and he's been left wondering what to do.

"I've recorded it multiple times," he said. "And I didn't know where to talk about it. Do I go to the city? Do I go to social media?"

I spoke with Lt. Adrian Ojerio from the East Lansing Police Department over the phone on Friday. He says drivers should be slowing down when they see the flashing lights.

"When motorists see those lights start flashing, again those are actuated by pedestrians," Lt. Ojerio said. "They should be aware that there are pedestrians getting ready to or are about to enter the crosswalk. And they should slow down and be aware of the movements of pedestrian traffic."

Ojerio told me the crosswalks are new, and while traffic laws are in effect, he noted it may take drivers time to adjust to them being in place. He also says the department will take Hajjaj's complaint into consideration and traffic safety, especially with the school year quickly approaching, is a focus for the department already.

"This is the first complain about this brand new construction project that the East Lansing Police Department has received," he said. "So we can put that on our pass-along to give special attention to. But we already also do special attention for children for schools as we get into that school season. Our officers will be paying attention to the crosswalks, the walking paths, and additionally the bus stops that are along busy roads."

