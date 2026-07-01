No A/C? Here are some steps you can take to try to keep the heat out

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — As a heat wave moves through Mid-Michigan, there are several steps residents can take to cool their homes, even without air conditioning.

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Bryce Beer, HVAC manager with The Meridian Company, said the heat wave has driven a surge in service calls.

"The busiest since I've been here," Beer said.

Curtains, fans, and appliance use

Beer said one of the easiest steps homeowners can take is to keep curtains closed.

"That's going to help keep that heat out of the home," he said.

He also recommended making sure ceiling fans are set to spin counterclockwise, which pushes air downward and helps cool rooms.

Beer cautioned against unnecessary electricity use, saying it can generate additional heat inside the home.

"Don't be running light bulbs, any of that stuff that you don't need. And use the washer and dryer, some of those bigger appliances, in the evening when it's a little bit cooler," Beer said.

Humidity as a factor

Beer said indoor humidity can be a factor just like outdoor humidity, and that a dehumidifier could make a measurable difference.

"If you can drop that humidity to about a 60/40 percent relative humidity level, you'll actually feel a temperature decrease of about five degrees," he said.

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