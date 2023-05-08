Next phase of Neighborhood Improvements Utility Project set to begin in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Neighborhood Improvements Utility Project is set to start in East Lansing.

Collingwood Drive from Grand River Avenue to Linden Street will be closed this week. While construction on sewer and water main lines won't begin until the middle of the week, traffic control will be set up on the intersection of Collingwood Drive and Grand River Avenue.

The Neighborhood Improvements Utility Project began back in March of this year and has repaired water mains, sewer lines, curbs, gutters, driveways and sidewalks across several stretches in East Lansing. The project will cap with surface milling and repaving of streets impacted by the project.

For the full project construction map, click here.

