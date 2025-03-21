New information in East Lansing deadly assault case

Thursday, East Lansing Police identified the suspect in the department's deadly assault investigation.

Friday, Fox 47 obtained court documents that detailed the assault that led to the death of a 20-year-old MSU student.

Video shows the area where the assault occurred near Grand River and M.A.C. Avenue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Charges have been filed in the case of an MSU student who died following an assault here along Grand River Avenue in East Lansing. And Friday, I learned more details in the investigation.

I first told you about the investigation in January. That's when East Lansing Police said 20-year-old Caleb Alan Shermoe from Fowlerville died from his injuries after being assaulted in the area of Grand River and M.A.C. Avenue. The ELPD said then that they'd be working with the prosecutor and police identified a suspect.

That brings us to this week. On Thursday, Police identified that suspect as David Gaines Jr., a 24-year-old from Lansing. The Ingham County Prosecutor charged Gaines Jr. with Manslaughter in the case.

Friday, I went to 54-B District Court in East Lansing. Here's some of what I learned about the case.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Gaines Jr. admitted to police that he punched Shermoe once in the chin.

In the affidavit, police say Shermoe lost consciousness and fell backwards after being punched, and hit his head on the sidewalk. Police say he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Gaines Jr. is due back in court March 28. I'll continue following this case, and will bring you the latest as we learn more.

