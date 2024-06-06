New automotive research and development facility brings jobs, opportunities to East Lansing

A new automotive research facility officially launched Thursday in East Lansing.

Company leaders say the facility is set to bring new jobs to the neighborhood, as well as unique opportunities for engineering students at Michigan State.

Video shows leaders speaking about their decision to open the facility in East Lansing, and what impacts it will have on the neighborhood.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thursday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing to cut the ribbon on a new automotive research and development facility that could boost the mid-Michigan economy and bring new opportunities for neighbors.

"Today we are making history at ATESTEO right here in East Lansing," ATESTEO North America President Roy Schulde said.

German drivetrain testing company ATESTEO opened the doors to its new East Lansing facility, and its first North American location. Leaders say the facility will bring more than 40 new jobs to the neighborhood.

"This new $27.8 million facility, creating 45 good-paying, high-skilled jobs, was made possible thanks to the company, to the joint work with the MEDC, and the City of East Lansing," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

WATCH BELOW: Governor Gretchen Whitmer cuts the ribbon at ATESTEO facility in East Lansing

In addition to new jobs, ATESTEO North America President Roy Schulde says the facility's proximity to Michigan State will allow unique experiences for student work and partnerships.

"There were various factors that allowed us to choose the East Lansing location," Schulde said. "One of the main reasons was the proximity to Michigan State University. We have a long tradition and history of locating our testing sites next to technical universities. This allows us to utilize student engineers to work as part-time test bench operators."

With Michigan's rich history and connections to the automotive industry, officials attending Thursday's ceremony say the placement of the facility in the mitten was an obvious choice.

"As transmissions get built just a short drive away, they can easily be brought here to East Lansing, where ATESTEO can test them to ensure high-quality production continues," Governor Whitmer said.

