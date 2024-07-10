Neighbors push cars off flooded roads in East Lansing while kayakers enjoy the storm

Heavy rain Tuesday led to localized flooding in our neighborhoods

The floods temporarily shut down a busy intersection in East Lansing

Video shows residents reacting, helping and kayaking on a rainy evening

A burst of heavy rain Tuesday brought localized flooding to parts of our neighborhoods.

The area of Abbot Road and Burcham Drive resembled more of a river than a three-way intersection as cars tried driving through the flooded street.

Fox 47 News witnessed a number of vehicles making it through while one pickup truck got stuck before city officials closed off the road to traffic. It reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

PHOTO: CAR DRIVES SOUTH THROUGH FLOODED ABBOT ROAD PAST A PICKUP TRUCK THAT GOT STUCK IN THE FLOOD

Daniel Valle

A group of five people helped push the pickup truck off of Burcham Drive and into the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. The group said they helped push four vehicles out of the flooded street.

PHOTO: A GROUP OF FIVE PEOPLE PUSH A PICKUP TRUCK AWAY FROM A FLOODED ROAD TUESDAY NIGHT

Daniel Valle

Riley Michael and Sarah Horger stepped out of their apartment nearby to move their vehicles when they noticed the large pool of water where an intersection should be.

They also witnessed people walking in water that was up to their knees.

"I've never [seen that]. Not in East Lansing," Michael said.

Floodwaters began to recede around 6:15 p.m. with the road cleared by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday's forecast calls for heavy rain to continue through the first half of Wednesday and fizzling out by the afternoon.

WATCH: LANSING CITY WORKER OFFERS ADVICE ON HOW TO HANDLE POTENTIAL FLOODING IN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS

Lansing city worker offers advice to prepare for localized flooding

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook