Neighborhood excitement continues as East Lansing Basketball moves on in the playoffs

The East Lansing Boys Basketball team finished the regular season at 20-2 and undefeated in the CAAC.

The excitement built around them continued Wednesday when the Trojans picked up a win against Holt to move on to the District Final on March 1.

Video shows the East Lansing fans in the packed Mason High School gym on Wednesday night and Athletic Director Nikki Norris talking about this season's excitement.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. A lot of excitement has built up around the East Lansing High School Boys Basketball team, and that continued Wednesday night with fans packing the gymnasium here at Mason High School to show their support.

At 20-2 on the year and undefeated in the CAAC this season, the Trojans were one of the best teams in the state, and the excitement from the neighborhood was evident in the gym Wednesday night, as East Lansing began what they hope will be a run to a state championship with a win over Holt.

"It's certainly an exciting time," Nikki Norris said.

East Lansing Athletic Director Nikki Norris says seeing fans pack the stands is always a welcomed sight since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We haven't had crowds like this since before COVID," she said. "So it was nice this year. We had a few really full games. It's exciting for our athletes to play in that environment, but it's also very exciting for our student section and our community to be a part of that."

And the environment helped the players, with East Lansing securing a 59-41 victory Wednesday night. The Trojans will move on to face Okemos on Friday.

