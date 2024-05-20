Music Together: Bluegrass & Folk Jam event in Lansing

Video shows Bluegrass & Folk Jam event at Woldumar Nature Center.

For nearly 40 years, this event has brought musicians and the community together.

Donations raised will go to support programs within the Woldumar Nature Center.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Music flooded the barn at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday, as neighbors gathered for Bluegrass & Folk Jams.

Every third Sunday in the fall and spring, multiple artists from Michigan and the local Mid-Michigan area perform a mixture of blues, folk, country, and more, all free of charge to attendees.

Harmonies rang out downstairs, as an open jam circle brought musicians together.

This celebration of sound has been going on for nearly 40 years.

Roberta Little and Mildred Stinson have been friends for 35 years. Roberta once had a bluegrass band that she performed at these events, back in the 80's.

"We were one of the bands that would play here on a Sunday," said Little. "We had a bluegrass band for at least 30 years called Under Construction. Now we've sort of disbanded."

Now, taking a trip down memory lane, they told me that the bluegrass community still runs deep.

It's just a fun thing to do. That's pretty much what it means to me, and I come to them as much as I can," said Stinson.

LeRoy Harvey has led planning for these events for the past few years. He says that it's all volunteer-based, from the food to the attendees, to the bands.

"It's a great place to meet other musicians and create some harmony," said Harvey. "It takes people bringing food for the potluck, it takes musicians that are largely donating their time for this, and people that just want to come together to make music."

The event was free, but donations were accepted to go towards supporting Woldumar Nature Center.

"The donations people provide at the door support the Nature Center's programs, whether it's the summer camp, building improvements, ongoing nature education," said Harvey.

This is the last concert of the season, but Harvey says they will pick back up in the fall.

"It's really fun to listen to live music. That really perks me up," said Little.

