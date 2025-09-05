Multiple construction projects to begin Monday in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich — A stretch of Haslett Road will be closed to through traffic starting Monday as construction season continues in East Lansing.

The Haslett Road project will add bike lanes and pedestrian improvements between Hagadorn Road and Park Lake Road.

Only a single westbound lane will remain open during the first phase of construction.

Additional construction will begin on traffic signals on Trowbridge Road near local restaurants.

The weather may be changing in Mid-Michigan as we get closer to fall, but construction season is still in full swing.

Phase one of the Haslett Road project begins Monday, closing the stretch between Hagadorn Road and Park Lake Road to through traffic. Both eastbound lanes will be closed, and only a single westbound lane will remain open while crews add bike lanes and other utility and pedestrian improvements.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed by mid-November. Phase two will begin in April 2026.

Monday also marks the start of work on the traffic signals on Trowbridge Road in front of Woody's Oasis and Taco Bell. The project will improve the sidewalk, pavement, pavement markings, and signage in the area.

There is also continued construction on US-127 in the area, which is expected to be completed by mid-November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

