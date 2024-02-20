MSUFCU, Sparrow Hospital announce new partnership

Tuesday, Sparrow Hospital and MSUFCU announced a new partnership that will bring a branch to the Main Hospital, as well as financial resources for Sparrow Caregivers.

The branch is expected to open in the coming months.

Video shows officials speaking on what the new branch and resources will do for workers at the Hospital.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. A new partnership announced Tuesday will bring new opportunities to Healthcare Workers here at Sparrow Hospital.

Tuesday, Sparrow Hospital and the MSU Federal Credit Union unveiled a new partnership, bringing a branch of the Credit Union into the Hospital, as well as additional resources to Healthcare Professionals at Sparrow, including specialty mortgages, loan programs for health certifications and degrees, and financial education programs.

Officials say this partnership can really benefit workers at the Hospital, with many of them choosing the Credit Union as their financial institution already.

"With this partnership, not only are we going to have a branch, but one thing that the Caregivers really missed is educational sessions on retirement," Margaret Dimond, the Regional Director of University of Michigan Health, said. "How to save, what to save, do I use CDs, do I use money market. Those type of things that we don't have now that we will have again when Michigan State Federal Credit Union comes back."

Sparrow officials tell us the branch is expected to open within the coming months.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook