MSU Superfan 'Sparty Mike' has gone to great lengths to show his support

Mike Sterner grew up a Spartan fan in a house full of Wolverines.

His dedication to the team is evident not only in his gameday outfits, but in the lengths he goes to show support as well.

Video shows Sterner's collection of memorabilia, as well as his thoughts on his Spartan fandom.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I have a job that I love, but I'm not defined by that job."

Mike Sterner has achieved his goal of becoming a physician. But when it comes to Spartan gamedays, Mike switches his white coat and stethoscope for a green and white jersey.

"I'm a physician, but I'm also me," Sterner said. "And a big part of me is I love sports."

You may have spotted him on the jumbotron at Spartan games, decked out from head to toe in Michigan State gear. His passion for the team earned him the nickname "Sparty Mike", which he's gotten embroidered onto the back of his Spartan Jerseys.

"That 'Sparty Mike' moniker kind of comes from that because that's a big part of how I identify."

That identity is evident not only from the countless autographs, pictures, and jerseys he has in his home office, or even his dedication of being a season ticket holder. Mike says he's gone to some great lengths to show his support.

"I was a sophomore at MSU, undergrad, and MSU went to the Rose Bowl," Sterner said. "And I had no money. I probably would never do this again, but me and my friends devised a plan to take a Greyhound bus to Pasadena."

"I'll never experience anything like that again," he laughed. "That's my favorite memory."

But there are some other memories that are up there—like beating Michigan three times in 2019, for both the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships. Just like any Spartan fan, Mike isn't fond of Maize and Blue, and he says there's something special about the rivalry.

"We live with these guys," Sterner said. "They don't live with Ohio State. I get to work with some of these guys and I get to tell them, 'Hey, we beat you! You can't take that away from us.'"

