MSU students gather on campus to protest immigration enforcement

EAST LANSING, Mich — Hundreds of Michigan State University community members gathered at the Hannah Administration Building on Thursday to protest recent incidents involving immigration officers in Minnesota.

Attendees shared concerns about what the future could bring when it comes to ICE operations in Mid-Michigan.

Rafael Gordillo Serrano was among the protesters. He said the community has been closely monitoring immigration enforcement situations and wanted their voices heard.

"One of the biggest scares we've had is, will ICE come to campus? Are students protected if their families are detained back home, wherever they may be from," Gordillo Serrano said. "It's definitely something that is starting to affect students. It's always on the mind of us."

However, not all students on campus share the same perspective on immigration enforcement.

Aidan Haas, a sophomore member of MSU College Republicans who attended the protest as a bystander, said his organization supports strong border security but believes enforcement should be targeted.

"Michigan State College Republicans stands for the fact that we need to have strong borders," Haas said. "If you're living here peacefully, I think that we should be looking at potentially a legal path towards immigration for you. But what we should be saying is that if you come here and you continue to harm the American taxpayer, however that is, whether its massive fraud, whether it's violent crimes, you need to be removed."

Gordillo Serrano says they're concerned about what could come in the future.

"Some of these things aren't highlighted as much as they are in places like Minnesota, but it's happening," Gordillo Serrano said. "There have been arrests. There have been deportations. It's happening closer than you think. It's happening to your neighbors, your friends, your local business owners."

The protest reflects growing concerns among university communities about immigration enforcement policies and their potential impact on students and families.

