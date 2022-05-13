MSU sophomore opens vintage shop in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University sophomore Louis Azor opened a vintage shop in downtown East Lansing.

”Why not do this at a young age,” said Azor, who opened More Than Vintage while also managing classes. “Just to prove to other youth that you can do anything you put your mind to. It's just hard work behind it."

More Than Vintage offers a variety of styles.

“We have vintage pieces but then we also have like modern pop like Virgil, Off- White, Supreme, so it was like mixing like the '90s, '80s trends with like modern pop, '' said Azor. “Because that's what bridges generations together.”

