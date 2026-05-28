MSU president's departure puts major athletics projects and priorities in question

EAST LANSING, MI. - Michigan State University faces uncertainty over hundreds of millions of dollars in athletics investments following President Kevin Guskiewicz's departure, with key projects and leadership stability now in question.

WATCH BELOW: GUSKIEWICZ IMPACT ON MSU ATHLETICS

GUSKIEWICZ IMPACT MSU ATHLETICS

The $500 million Spartan Stadium renovation is entering a critical pre-design phase. Only last year, MSU secured $401 million from the Williams family, with the bulk of that funding directed toward athletics. The donation is part of a broader $1 billion fundraising campaign called For Sparta, aimed at revamping athletic facilities across campus.

Leadership continuity is also a concern. Athletic Director J. Batt's buyout was cut in half, raising the likelihood he could be recruited away by another university.

Louis Moore, a professor in MSU's history department, said the next president must have a firm grasp of the rapidly changing college sports landscape.

"You're not hiring someone that doesn't know that, that budgets are different, that money coming in is going somewhere else and you have to be a part of that."

Moore said MSU does have one significant advantage heading into this transition: men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo.

"MSU is in such a unique place, outside of any other institution in the country because we still have a legend in place. And I think have a legend like Izzo in place trumps everything."

Moore said.

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