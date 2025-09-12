MSU officials highlight athletics' economic impact on Lansing area

EAST LANSING, Mich — MSU Athletic Director J Batt and University President Kevin Guskiewicz discussed the economic impact of MSU athletics on the Lansing area during a panel with the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday.

After three weeks into the football season at Michigan State University, with thousands of fans filling the stands at Spartan Stadium for two consecutive home games, university officials are highlighting the economic benefits that extend beyond the field.

"Whether it's football games with the greatest opportunity, but basketball games, women, men, hockey, soccer games, we're happy to play a part in the community as far as driving people in from out of town and providing entertainment throughout the community," Batt said.

The football game days continue on Saturday, as MSU hosts a third-straight home game against Youngstown State.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

