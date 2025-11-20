MSU fans react to the idea that rival Michigan could go independent in football

EAST LANSING, Mich — In East Lansing, the connection between the University of Michigan, Michigan State, and the Big Ten conference is clear. Both teams have played every year on the football field since the 1940s. But now with the idea that Michigan could leave the Big Ten, I spoke with Spartan fans about how they'd feel about their rival leaving the conference.

A possible multi-billion dollar deal with a private investor connected to the Big Ten's media rights has been proposed.

Monday, a U-of-M regent floated the idea of Michigan Football leaving the conference as a result of the proposition.

Spartan fans say they'd be ok with seeing their arch rival leave the Big Ten.

WATCH: Spartan fans react to the idea that rival Michigan could go independent in football

If it wasn't clear by the giant Spartan head on the front window, One North Kitchen and Bar in East Lansing is a common spot for Spartan fans to catch a game in my neighborhood.

I've seen it firsthand. From championships to rivalry games. But the future of the rivalry could be up in the air.

That's because of a possible multi-billion-dollar deal with a private investor connected to the Big Ten's media rights.

A representative of the investor said Wednesday that there is no deal on the table, but that he hopes one happens.

Connected to what happens with that possible deal, a U-of-M regent floated the idea of Michigan Football leaving the conference.

And it got us asking, how would Spartan Football fans feel about the possibility of their arch rival no longer playing in the Big Ten?

MSU fan Viv Ballein was grabbing lunch at One North on Thursday. She says she's willing to sacrifice the annual rivalry if Michigan Truly wanted to leave the conference.

"That would be ok with me," Ballein said. "I'd be ok with that."

"Because I'm not a Michigan fan," she added. "I like the rivalry, but if they want to go somewhere else, c'est la vie."

