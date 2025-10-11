MSU fans line East Lansing streets for annual homecoming parade

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State University kicked off its 104th homecoming celebration Friday with a parade that brought together Spartans of all ages in East Lansing.

Spartan fans and alumni lined the sidewalk along Grand River Avenue in East Lansing for the annual MSU homecoming parade.

Attendees shared their favorite parts, from free candy to the marching bands.

Festivities continue with the homecoming football game on Saturday against UCLA.

The sound of the Spartan Marching Band drumline echoed through the streets as floats, sports teams and the beloved mascot Sparty made their way through the parade route.

Families from mid-Michigan and beyond gathered to enjoy the festivities, with children particularly excited about one aspect of the celebration.

Larry Malloff said the parade represents the diverse MSU community coming together.

"It means a lot of spirit, a lot of fun. We love seeing all of the people within the parade, and all the students and parents, siblings, grandparents, and everyone," Malloff said.

As homecoming festivities continue through the weekend, the traditional Spartan chant of "Go Green! Go White!" could be heard throughout the crowd, embodying the school spirit that defines MSU's homecoming celebration.

